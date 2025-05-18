Lakers Predicted to Snag NCAA’s Leading Scorer in Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Lakers have a massive summer ahead of them.
The Lakers are coming off a season that saw them come off another first-round exit. It was not what many expected, especially after capturing the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference; however, their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves exposed many holes in their flawed roster.
The focus now is to fill those holes and build an airtight roster to compete for a title next season and beyond. The Lakers will look for upgrades in free agency and on the trading block, but they could also come in the draft.
Los Angeles only has one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and it will be the No. 55 overall pick. Like last season, the Lakers' second-round pick is late in the second round. The odds of the Lakers finding not only a special talent but also a contributor for next season and beyond are low.
However, according to this mock draft by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, that could be different in this year's draft.
Wasserman predicts the Lakers snagging the NCAA league's leader in points, Villanova forward Eric Dixon.
"There are a lot of questions about Eric Dixon's fit at the next level, such as who does he defend and will he create separation offensively. But late in the second round, teams will at least talk about the nation's leading scorer who just hit 94 threes at 6'8", 265 pounds.
"He may have become a sharp enough shotmaker for teams to see some type of stretch-4 and pick-and-pop role."
The 24-year-old led the NCAA in points per game with 23.3. Standing at 6-foot-8, Dixon is an effective and versatile scorer who can score at the rim, mid-range, and beyond the arc.
In addition, Dixon could also do the little things besides putting the ball in the hoop. He does all the little things, including positioning himself for rebounds and getting good positioning on the court.
As for his limitations, his lack of explosiveness on the court, especially on the defensive end, is a big red flag. His playmaking and defensive switchability also need development.
Dixon is as finished a product as a college player could be, considering his age and five years in school. However, that doesn't mean he could play a role for a championship-level team if provided the opportunity.
More Lakers news: Lakers Could Land Unexpected Center on Trade Market
Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to Caitlin Clark Triple-Double to Open WNBA Season
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.