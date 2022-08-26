Lakers News: Preseason Schedule Announced

The NBA has unveiled its 2022 preseason schedule, set to kick off on September 30th with two international bouts: the Los Angeles Clippers will play Israeli National League club Maccabi Ra'anana, and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors will do battle with the Washington Wizards at Japan's Saitama Super Arena.

Among the 70 total preseason contests, seven will be broadcast on national TV. And of those seven national games, two will feature your Los Angeles Lakers squaring off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on ESPN. It sure helps to be one of the league's two winningest teams, in one of the country's top two markets, starting one of the best five players in the history of the game.

Los Angeles's new-look line-up is slotted to suit up against a handful of Western Conference playoff teams -- and the Sacramento Kings.

Here's the full rundown of the Lakers' six-game preseason schedule, which will allow fans their first chance to see one-time Timberwolves point guard Patrick Beverley in the purple and gold:

October 3rd: Kings at Lakers

October 5th: Phoenix Suns at Lakers

October 6th: Minnesota Timberwolves at Lakers (ESPN)

October 9th: Lakers at Warriors

October 12th: Timberwolves at Lakers (ESPN)

October 14th: Lakers at Kings

On the Minnesota side, the two ESPN games will represent the first opportunity for a national audience to see the club's new All-Star starting frontcourt tandem of Karl-Anthony Towns and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. What will the Lakers' starting frontcourt look like by October? Will Towns and Gobert be striving to out-muscle Anthony Davis and Thomas Bryant for rebounds, or will they have to contend with AD and Myles Turner?

Only time (and this website) will tell for sure.