Lakers Prime Free Agent Target Heading To Eastern Conference Squad
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2024 offseason looking to build out a more competitive roster. After being bounced in the first round, the Lakers set out to address some of the biggest needs across the team.
One of which is the lack of big men next to star Anthony Davis. So far, the Lakers haven't added any outside players but it's still early.
However, a prime target that they had been linked with is now off the market. Center Jonas Valančiūnas agreed to sign with the Washington Wizards on a three-year deal that is worth $30 million.
Some fans may see the price and be angry that Los Angeles didn't pounce but the front office is looking around for bigger moves. Valančiūnas would have been a nice addition for the Lakers but he isn't the same player that he once was defensively.
While he can fill up the box score on offense, he would have been a liability on the defensive side of the ball. The Lakers can likely find another center that could fill the needs and possibly do so at a cheaper price.
Los Angeles will continue to look around the market for help, especially at the center position. Davis doesn't want to play the center anymore so the team will do what they can to allow him that right.
