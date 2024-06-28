Lakers Prime Trade Target Comments Following Bronny James Draft News
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to build out their roster more competitively this season following an early playoff exit. Assuming that they have both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, Los Angeles feels good about their chances.
But they need others to help make the run toward another title smoother. One player that has been heavily linked to the Lakers has been Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.
Murray was almost traded to the Lakers at the trade deadline and there is thought that the two teams may reengage about a potential deal this summer. Shortly after the Lakers drafted guard Bronny James, Murray took to social media to give his thoughts.
While this could just be Murray being excited for James, it's interesting timing for a post. This could be nothing but with the interest in Murray, this becomes a compelling story to follow.
If the Lakers were to land Murray, it would be a great addition to the team. He would give them a third-star player and would give the team an avenue for the future in the post-James playing days alongside Davis.
Murray might be the best option for the Lakers to build a more title-ready team now but it remains to be seen if they can land him. Atlanta has asked for a lot and so far, the Lakers haven't been willing to meet the price. Only time will tell but Murray remains a viable option for Los Angeles this offseason.
