Lakers Provide Major Update on Injured Forward Ahead of Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to tip off their 2025-26 season in less than a week when they host the Golden State Warriors.
More news: Former LeBron James Teammate Pressures Lakers Star to Retire After Latest Injury News
Many are excited for the season as the Lakers search for their 18th title in franchise history. However, to start the season, the Lakers will be without two key forwards, LeBron James and their second-round rookie, Adou Thiero.
With the season a little less than a week away, LA provided this massive update on Thiero.
Dan Woike of The Athletic shared via X.
"Los Angeles Lakers forward Adou Thiero has experienced improvement in his knee swelling which has allowed him to progress in his on-court activities. He will continue to build his strength under the direction of the performance team and will be reevaluated in approximately 2-3 weeks."
Thiero will be out for the next 2-3 weeks as he is still recovering from a knee injury that he suffered before Summer League. Thiero did not participate in the Lakers Summer League due to the injury.
While he is out for the next handful of weeks, Thiero is participating in practice, doing on-court activities.
More news: JJ Redick Says Dalton Knecht Has Been Lakers’ Best Offensive Player in Camp
Even if Thiero were healthy, his position in the depth chart would be unclear, as the Lakers have championship aspirations. However, if Thiero can establish himself on the defensive end of the floor and continue the best he can on offense, they could crack the normal rotation.
However, with Thiero on the back burner to start the season, it will be an uphill climb for the rookie forward.
The Lakers drafted Thiero with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. LA originally had the No. 55 pick in the draft, but moved up 19 spots with two different trades they orchestrated prior to Day 2 of the draft.
The 21-year-old could provide LA with a lot of athleticism on both sides of the floor. In his last college season with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Thiero averaged 15.1 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 25.6 percent from three in 27 games and 27.5 minutes of action.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.