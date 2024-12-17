Lakers Provide Massive Christian Wood Update
Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Wood is progressing well and will practice live against coaching associates this week.
Los Angeles Times columnist Dan Woike shared the news via X.
Wood has yet to play this season and has struggled mightily to get back on the court during his rehab.
Wood underwent arthroscopic procedure in early September.
The last update on Wood was that he was experiencing some soreness in his surgically repaired left knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. That was a month ago.
The Lakers' frontcourt is one of the weaker ones in the NBA, and they could use all the help they can get.
At media day in early October, Wood told the media that things were going well.
"Things are going good. I think I’m doing better this time around, my second rehab is going well. About to start ramping things up in maybe about two weeks and then I think it’s gonna take maybe another two weeks to try and get back in game shape. I’m thankful that I did the surgery almost immediately when I had the problem with my knee. I think I’ll be back sooner rather than later.”
That clearly isn't the case with Wood. The Lakers have fallen off their tremendous start to the season. As of Tuesday, they sit only two games above .500 and have lost eight of their last 12 games.
Wood signed with the team last offseason and was supposed to be a piece to ignite the bench and provide some offensive and defensive help alongside Lakes superstar Anthony Davis.
Instead, he was inconsistent as he played some nights and some nights he didn't. In 50 games last season, he averaged 6.9 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0,7 blocks in 17.4 minutes of action. Wood shot 46 percent from the field and 30 percent from three, which was the worst in his career. He started one game for L.A.
In his career, Wood has averaged 13.6 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 51 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.
The Lakers' frontcourt has been affected like no other this season, and Wood's absence has been significant. It's unclear when Wood will be back on the court.
