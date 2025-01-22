Lakers Provide Massive Update on Jarred Vanderbilt Playing Status
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers received some massive news on their forward star, Jarred Vanderbilt.
It was reported that Vanderbilt has been medically cleared and will be available to play Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.
However, just because he is available to play doesn't guarantee that he will play.
Redick confirmed that Vanderbilt will be available on Saturday but added, “there’s no guarantee that he will play” against the Warriors.
Vanderbilt could play in his first game in almost a year if he were to hit the court on Saturday.
Vanderbilt will be sidelined for Thursday's game versus the Boston Celtics, but barring any setbacks in the coming days, he could be back in the rotation versus Golden State.
After undergoing surgeries to both feet during the offseason, followed by a lengthy rehab process, Vanderbilt has been medically cleared and will likely have heavy restrictions right out of the gate.
Vanderbilt has yet to play this season after undergoing two foot surgeries this past offseason.
Vanderbilt last played on the court on Feb 1, 2024, against the Boston Celtics. After that moment, the Lakers were publicly optimistic that they would return sometime last season, but that never happened.
The closest he came to playing was when he suited up prior to Game 5 of the first round of the playoffs, the last game of the Lakers' season in the 2023-24 season.
The addition of Vanderbilt, whether it happens on Saturday or not, will be necessary for their future, which has been depleted all season long.
Outside of Anthony Davis, the Lakers have had issues on the defensive side of the ball.
Vanderbilt is arguably their best perimeter defender, as he can defend positions one through four. He is an apex athlete, and his return should result in the Lakers having a slightly better defense.
The Lakers will have their hands full in these next two games, with or without Vanderbilt. L.A. will face arguably their two biggest rivals, the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.
The Lakers will host the Celtics on Thursday and then head to the Bay Area to kick off their first of a six-game road trip.
