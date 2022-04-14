Lakers: Pundit Thinks LA Should Trade Anthony Davis for Iconic Warriors Player

An offseason of possibilities awaits the Lakers. The franchise has to hire a new head coach and reconfigure a roster that failed to consistently win basketball games. Everyone seems to have an opinion on what LA needs to do this summer to be contenders next season. Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd believes the Lakers should explore trading Anthony Davis.

It's not the first time a pundit has supported the idea of LA trading away Anthony Davis. It might be the first time a national name pushed for LA to send AD to the Golden State Warriors.

Cowherd thinks Davis could fetch the following package in return.

"The Lakers get maybe a draft pick, James Wiseman, Klay Thompson and the Warriors, they cry at the press conference...but privately Jordan Poole is becoming an All-Star and they want him to play 40-something minutes a night. You can't with Klay around."

Cowherd explained his reasoning on why the Warriors should think about shipping out a franchise icon in Klay Thompson.

"You call up Golden State, and you say 'Jordan Poole is becoming a star, you know it, everybody knows it and your looking at Klay's contract...we'll take Klay Thompson. Give us James Wiseman, a big that can't stay healthy. He's a project, we'll take him. Those are two headaches that you won't admit publicly. Jordan Poole is going to solve one, we'll give you Anthony Davis, that solves another.'"

Thompson is signed through the 2023-2024 season on a max contract, but missed the two previous seasons due to injury. He's a five-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion, and is arguably one of the best pure shooters of all time.

Golden State drafted Wiseman second overall in the 2020 draft. The seven footer missed the entire regular season and underwent surgery to repair a tear in his meniscus. The 21-year-old has a ton of potential, but like Davis, just can't manage to stay healthy,.