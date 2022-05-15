Skip to main content
Lakers: Quin Snyder's Future with Utah Jazz Still Up in the Air Says NBA Insider

Quin Snyder has not been open about if he will continue coaching for the Jazz.

The Lakers have some options when looking for their next head coach. However, some may not be as open to the idea of coaching for LA. Quin Snyder, who is currently the head coach for the Utah Jazz, has continued to keep to himself on the topic of his job status. 

According to Marc Stein of the Stein Line, Snyder has been blunt about the fact that he does not want to talk about it. 

"Quin Snyder spoke to Utah reporters for 45 minutes Monday but made no firm declarations about his plans for next season and only briefly reiterated his refusal to discuss his contract status publicly. While Snyder did speak at length about various areas for improvement for the Jazz to focus on next season and his eagerness to participate in the brainstorming to address them, it remains a question in Salt Lake City whether Snyder will be back for the final guaranteed season on his current contract -- even though the Jazz have made it clear they want him back." 

Snyder has kept his business away from the spotlight, so there are still a lot of questions of where he will end up. Although, Stein also talked about how the Lakers feel about Snyder. 

"We've been writing about the Lakers' interest in Snyder since March, should he become available, as well as the potential scenario of a year off to recharge and then re-emerge as a potential successor to Popovich in San Antonio."

There is a big chance that Snyder will stay with the Jazz, but that does not mean other teams, including the Lakers are not closely paying attention. The Lakers are looking at every potential candidate, but not all of them would be willing to leave their current spot. Snyder still has time to decide what he wants to do, but it looks like he may stay put. 

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz

