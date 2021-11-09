Skip to main content
    November 9, 2021
    Lakers: Rajon Rondo Ejected After A Controversial Flagrant Foul Call

    Lakers fans obviously were not a fan of this call.
    The Lakers finally pulled out another win on Monday night against the Hornets. And while it took them an extra quarter of play to get it done and although they once again saw a late lead melt away, a win is a win. 

    The highlight of the night was easily Carmelo Anthony stepping it up in a big way. In 37 minutes of play, Melo buried 7 of his 10 three-point attempts and tallied 29 points. He shot nearly 70 percent from the field and was a big reason the Lakers pulled out the win. 

    But one play had Lakers fans scratching their heads a little bit. It came just a minute into the 4th quarter when Terry Rozier drove down the middle of the lane. Rondo reached above his head trying to tip the ball and ended up clipping the top of his head.  

    The play was reviewed and eventually ruled as a flagrant 2. As a result, the Lakers were without Rondo as he was ejected from the game. And it was bad timing given that Rondo had been having a decent night in a limited showing. Through 12 minutes of play, Rondo had 8 assists. 

    The call was questionable enough for fans to sort of go nuts over the call online. It was even worse considering the Lakers were already down LeBron James, and that seemingly opened the door for Charlotte to come back. 

    But ultimately, the Lakers pulled through in overtime. They take on the Heat tomorrow at home before welcoming the Timberwolves and Spurs to Los Angeles over the weekend.  

    rondo
