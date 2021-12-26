Lakers: Rajon Rondo Enters Health and Safety Protocols

Just when the Lakers got back Avery Bradley and Malik Monk from health and safety protocols, another one bites the dust.

Rajon Rondo is the latest victim to fall prey to health and safety protocols. He joins head coach Frank Vogel, Austin Reaves, Trevor Ariza, and Kent Bazemore, all out due to contact with the virus.

Vogel and Reaves are nearing the end of the standard 10-day absence, so they may be cleared to return the next couple of days. However, it would not be surprised if more players on the roster enter protocols, especially with Rondo being around the team on Christmas just yesterday.

Rondo was a DNP last night as David Fizdale and the rest of the coaching staff trimmed the rotation down to nine guys yesterday. With Rondo out, we may see Malik Monk and possibly Darren Collison soaking up the few minutes Rondo contributed on the court.

Rondo is currently in his 16th season and averaging a career low in numbers across the board. He was bought on as more of a voice on the bench and a consultant for younger players like Austin Reaves.