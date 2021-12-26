Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: Rajon Rondo Enters Health and Safety Protocols
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Rajon Rondo Enters Health and Safety Protocols

    The hits just keep on coming across the league.
    Author:

    The hits just keep on coming across the league.

    Just when the Lakers got back Avery Bradley and Malik Monk from health and safety protocols, another one bites the dust.

    Rajon Rondo is the latest victim to fall prey to health and safety protocols. He joins head coach Frank Vogel, Austin Reaves, Trevor Ariza, and Kent Bazemore, all out due to contact with the virus.

    Vogel and Reaves are nearing the end of the standard 10-day absence, so they may be cleared to return the next couple of days. However, it would not be surprised if more players on the roster enter protocols, especially with Rondo being around the team on Christmas just yesterday.

    Read More

    Rondo was a DNP last night as David Fizdale and the rest of the coaching staff trimmed the rotation down to nine guys yesterday. With Rondo out, we may see Malik Monk and possibly Darren Collison soaking up the few minutes Rondo contributed on the court.

    Rondo is currently in his 16th season and averaging a career low in numbers across the board. He was bought on as more of a voice on the bench and a consultant for younger players like Austin Reaves. 

    rajon rondo usa today 11-4
    News

    Lakers: Rajon Rondo Enters Health and Safety Protocols

    2 minutes ago
    isaiah thomas usa today
    News

    Lakers: Which 10-Day Contracts Should LA Renew?

    1 hour ago
    lebronrussusatoday
    News

    Lakers LeBron James Applauds Russell Westbrook Amid Brutal Loss on Christmas Day

    2 hours ago
    stanley-johnson
    News

    Lakers Stanley Johnson Makes Impact in Debut

    4 hours ago
    avery-bradley
    News

    Lakers: An Update On Avery Bradley

    17 hours ago
    metta-world-peace
    News

    Lakers: Metta Sandiford-Artest Thinks the Team Will Be Fine

    18 hours ago
    lebron-perplexed
    News

    Lakers Have Had the Most Starting Lineups of the NBA

    19 hours ago
    andre-ingram
    News

    Lakers Andre Ingram Reflects on His Experience on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

    21 hours ago