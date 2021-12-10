Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Rajon Rondo Listed As Out Tonight in Memphis

    Once again, the Lakers will be without Rondo.
    Author:

    The Lakers head out to Memphis tonight to take on the Grizzlies. Coming off of a win over the Celtics, Los Angeles will look to keep it going against a decent team that will be without star player Ja Morant. Morant entered the league's health and safety protocols earlier this week and will be out indefinitely. 

    Meanwhile, the Lakers will once again be without Rajon Rondo. He has been out of the rotation for Frank Vogel and the team for the last couple of weeks. An injury to his hamstring kept him out of games initially, but gastroenteritis is holding him out tonight

    Rondo last played 9 minutes in Sacramento back on November 30th. 

    Read More

    For the non-medical experts reading at home, Rondo basically has the stomach flu. That means that the Lakers will continue to be without a guy that they were depending on to be a playmaker off of the bench. 

    The Lakers brought Rondo back on board as part of their roster overhaul this offseason. He has provided them with just 3.4 points per game and 3.6 assists. At less than 15 minutes per game, Rondo is playing at a career-low in almost every metric. 

    But when he is healthy, Rondo is best when directing traffic on offense for the Lakers. He can help to create space and set up plays when they need it the most. They just need to get him healthy first. 

    rondo
    News

    Lakers: Rajon Rondo Listed As Out Tonight in Memphis

    1 minute ago
    russell westbrook usa today 11-10
    News

    Lakers: Takeaways From LA's Win Over Celtics, LeBron Matches Tatum, New Westbrook & More

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17317491
    News

    Lakers: Watch James Worthy's Hilarious Reaction to Celtics Rivalry Highlights

    3 hours ago
    deandre-usatoday
    News

    Lakers: DeAndre Jordan Benching Has Been A Good Move By Frank Vogel

    8 hours ago
    Kobe Bryant
    News

    Lakers: Chris Paul and Kobe Bryant and What Could Have Been

    9 hours ago
    Frank Vogel
    News

    Lakers: Reporter Says LA's Issues Aren't Frank Vogel's Fault

    22 hours ago
    magic-johnson-action-portrait_header
    News

    Lakers: Magic Johnson and James Worthy Postgame Reactions Prove The Rivalry Is Alive

    Dec 8, 2021
    russell westbrook usa today 11-8
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Talks About One Big Change For Russell Westbrook

    Dec 8, 2021