Lakers Recall Bronny James Ahead of Crucial Matchup vs Hornets
The Los Angeles Lakers have recalled rookie guard Bronny James for tonight's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
The news comes after the Lakers ruled veteran guard Gabe Vincent for Monday's match.
Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times shared the news via X.
James was assigned to the South Bay Lakers on Friday and is coming off a great performance.
He recorded 31 points on 10-for-22 shooting from the field, three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes of action during Friday's 122-110 win over the Rip City Remix.
