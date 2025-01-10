Lakers Recall Jarred Vanderbilt Just Hours After Sending Him to G League
Just hours after sending Jarred Vanderbilt down to the G League, the Los Angeles Lakers have recalled him back. This means Vanderbilt can practice with the team today.
He previously practiced with the South Bay Lakers but now has been given the green light to return.
ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin provided the information on social media.
"Vanderbilt has already been recalled from South Bay after SBL’s morning practice, making him available to participate in the Lakers’ 11 a.m. practice session as well"
This likely means that Los Angeles is gearing up for Vanderbilt to return to the court fairly soon. The veteran forward has missed the entire season so far as he recovers from a lingering injury.
The last time we saw Vanderbilt on the floor was in Jan. 2024 so he has been out for some time. Getting Vanderbilt back will certainly help the Lakers' defense as they have missed his wing abilities.
Pairing him alongside Dorian Finney-Smith gives Los Angeles a nice wing duo to use against opposing teams. Before his injury, Vanderbilt was a crucial piece to what the Lakers do while on the floor and they are expecting him to continue to provide massive impact.
It remains to be seen exactly when Vanderbilt will take the court for the Lakers but this is a very promising sign. Los Angeles has already said that when he does return, he will be on a minutes restriction to help ease him back into everything.
The Lakers are looking ahead to the trade deadline to bring in more talent so they can go for another title run. Los Angeles has a championship in its sights but they likely need an extra boost to make it happen.
But getting Vanderbilt back sooner rather than later can help as it allows the front office the chance to evaluate what the roster still needs. The hope is that he can return in the next week or two to give the roster time before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
With Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the roster, Los Angeles still believes that they can truly contend for another title.
