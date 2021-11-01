Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.

With LeBron James and Dwight Howard game-time decisions, fans were concerned that the Lakers' home bout against the visiting Houston Rockets could quickly descend into a dread "schedule loss," wherein the better team underestimates its opponent.

In a happy Halloween treat, James opted to suit up, and every Lakers fan from Harbor City to Northridge is no doubt excited he did. LBJ had a tremendous night, and that ankle injury that caused him to miss two games last week didn't appear to impede his athletic power much tonight. James had an inefficient shooting night (he was 6-of-19 from the floor, not helped by a rough 0-of-6 three-point output). He wrapped up the victory with a line of 15 points, eight assists, two rebounds, four steals, a block, and a +7 plus-minus rating.

But he still showcased his surprisingly potent athleticism several times. After a deferential first quarter, James came alive in the second. His most impressive athletic moment? This crazy-cool reverse slam dunk off a dish from DeAndre Jordan:

This is his 19th NBA season!! He is 36 years old!!

Long-term, though, the most exciting to happen tonight was Anthony Davis finally starting at center. Head coach Frank Vogel opted to switch up his starting lineup, benching DeAndre Jordan, shifting Kent Bazemore, LeBron James and Anthony Davis up a position to small forward, power forward and center, respectively, and moving Avery Bradley into the starting lineup at shooting guard.

In his first game off the bench for the Lakers, DeAndre Jordan strived to focus more on his defensive efficacy, which proved much-needed after Dwight Howard became a late-game scratch. DJ was a perfect 4-of-4 from the field, notching eight points (including some throwback dunks), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal, in his 17:06 minutes of court action.

Our favorite throwback slam from DJ:

The Lakers started off red-hot against the Rockets, outscoring Houston 27-15 in the first quarter. A lot of LA's offense came from the club's three-point shooting. The team went 6-of-11 from deep in the quarter. Reserve forward Carmelo Anthony went 3-of-4 from long-range in the quarter while starting small forward Kent Bazemore connected on 2-of-3 of his triples. Russell Westbrook even got in the fun, making and taking a three of his own during the period.

Los Angeles kept the good times rolling in the second quarter, outscoring the Rockets 27-20 in the period to head into the halftime break with an advantage of 54-35.

Throughout the first half, the Lakers dominated the Rockets in all manner of ways. Their aggressive defense forced tough, contested looks from a developing Rockets club that struggled to find a groove in the half.

The fun continued in the third quarter, as Los Angeles kept feasting on Rockets turnovers. The Lakers weathered a relatively even period, but still wound up outscoring the Rockets 21-19 in the quarter to move their advantage to 75-54 heading into the game's final frame.

Here's a particularly slick turnover that produced yet another LeBron dunk on the other end:

Clearly hoping to give fans a little scare in the spirit of Halloween, Los Angeles did let its foot off the gas a bit tonight, allowing the Rockets to go on a 21-4 run in the middle of the fourth quarter. Led by the inside scoring of Kenyon Martin Jr., Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr., Houston moved to within 88-77. Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis ultimately had to log significant late-fourth quarter minutes to preserve the victory.

Houston's biggest problem? Protecting the ball. The Rockets finished with a brutal 25 turnovers. Porter led the way with six of his own.

In its second season under head coach Stephen Silas and team president, this rebuilding Houston team continued to let its youth run wild. Talented young prospects like Kevin Porter Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr., and Jae'Sean Tate, plus rookies Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, all looked plenty athletic, and finally put a good run together in the fourth quarter to give LA a bit of a scare.

Much-ballyhooed rookie guard Green, the second overall selection in the 2021 draft out of the G League Ignite's developmental team, looked particularly out-of-sorts tonight, shooting 2-of-7 from the field. The Rockets' top scorer was veteran reserve guard Eric Gordon, who scored 17 points, and went 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. $41 million man Christian Wood, who has pivoted from starting at center to power forward with the advent of Daniel Theis this season, finished with a respectable stat line of 16 points (on 7-of-15 shooting) and 13 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook had a bit of a trick-or-treat offensive game, although he did shoot 2-of-4 from behind the three-point line. The pride of Long Beach generally played in control, took and made smart midrange jumpers and looked to pass, and was able to drive inside for some deft finishes. He wrapped up the night with a line of 20 points (on 9-of-22 shooting from the field), nine assists, eight rebounds, one steal and just two turnovers.

37-year-old Carmelo Anthony was the Lakers' top scorer and clear fan favorite tonight. At one point in the second quarter, he even secured a four-point play, drawing a foul on Kenyon Martin Jr. and icing the extra point. Melo is so old, by the way, that he was once teammates with Kenyon Martin Sr.... four teams ago! Anthony finished with 23 points, four blocks (!), two steals, and three rebounds in a sliver under 25 minutes, and made five of his eight three-point attempts.

Davis enjoyed a respectable evening, especially on defense. He finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in a bit under 33 minutes.

The second Lakers-Rockets game will again be in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Here's hoping the Lakers can build on their momentum from tonight.