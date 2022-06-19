Skip to main content
Lakers Receive Low Marks in ESPN’s NBA Power Rankings for Next Season

Los Angeles was not treated too kindly in ESPN's first power rankings for next season.

We’re only two days removed from the end of the 2021-2022 NBA season, but that didn’t stop ESPN from dropping their way-too-early Power Rankings for the 2022-2023 season. Not surprisingly, the Lakers were not treated too kindly in them. 

The Lakers were ranked 17th in the rankings just behind the New Orleans Pelican and right above the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here's what was said about the storied franchise. 

"Still fewer than 24 months removed from a championship, the Lakers began the arduous process of finding their way back to a championship contention by choosing Darvin Ham to be the new head coach. There’s plenty of work to do, with as many as seven roster spots needing to be filled and, of course, the Russell Westbrook conundrum. Hiring Ham is a good first step, at least."

Los Angeles' experiment of adding on aging veterans did not pan out that well with the team not being able to mesh as well as hoped. Bringing in Russell Westbrook also seemed to flop with him never being able to find his footing with the team. There has been talk about the possibility of moving Westbrook, but that's a tall task to complete with the size of his contract as well as the Lakers' reluctance to protect their draft picks. 

Add in the fact that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed significant time from the court as well which contributed to the Lakers missing the playoffs. Hopefully, a change at the helm and a fresh start next season can turn things around for Los Angeles.

