Lakers Release Las Vegas Summer League Schedule

Now that the NBA Finals are over, the league officially shifts into offseason mode. But for the basketball diehards, there is no offseason. Trade rumors have already starting flying (Kyrie Irving, cough) and the NBA Draft is set for Thursday.

Which also means, the NBA Summer League is right around the corner. The in-stadium advertisements during the Finals probably didn't catch many fans' eyes, but the Las Vegas Summer League is set to run from July 7th to July 17th.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha was one of the first to report the Lakers upcoming schedule.

Considering that the Lakers don't currently have a single draft pick, it's unlikely they'll have any high profile players on their Summer League squad. On the flip side, the Lakers desperately needs to get younger and in the past, have given Summer League standouts like Austin Reaves a shot with the team.

In addition to having limited cap space, Lakers Summer League games could be worth the watch.