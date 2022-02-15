Lakers Reported Offer to Boston For Dennis Schroder Revealed

The Lakers had opportunities to make moves by the February 10th trade deadline. There were reported deals with the Knicks and Magic, both of which rapidly disappeared as the deadline closed in. Those deals could've potentially brought guys like Terrence Ross or Cam Reddish out west.

But one of the more interesting rumors involved a reunion with Dennis Schroder. The Lakers were reportedly one of the teams in on him before the Houston Rockets ultimately sent Daniel Theis to Boston.

According to Heavy.com's Steve Bulpett, the Lakers did have an offer in before the move. And the deal could've seen a few of the minimum contract guys headed out to Boston in the swap.

We’re told the Lakers were offering a couple of second-round picks and some minimum contracts and that there were a number of other talks, but the C’s eventually decided to clear out roster space and reunite with Theis.

Right now, Schroder isn't even matching the output that he had with the Lakers during the 2020-21 campaign. He's shooting 44 percent from the field and averaging 14.4 points per game along with 4.2 assists.

But what he could offer the Lakers is something that is not out there on the buy-out market. Schroder offers a significant upgrade over bench options that Los Angeles currently has, and his ability to guard the perimeter could have been incredibly useful.

In terms of who could've gone to Boston in the deal, it's tough to say. The Lakers have a ton of veterans on the squad playing on a veteran's minimum salary. Kent Bazemore, DeAndre Jordan, and even Wayne Ellington could've been a part of the deal, which matches up well with Schrider's salary.

But the deal did not come to fruition and Dennis is headed out to Houston.