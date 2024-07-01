Lakers' Reported Offer To Klay Thompson Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on another top target on the open market. Guard Klay Thompson decided to go to the Dallas Mavericks in a multi-team sign-and-trade deal rather than join Los Angeles.
Los Angeles had been pursuing Thompson since the start of free agency but now will have to pivot their attention elsewhere. However, it seems that the Lakers may have offered Thompson more money and years than what he signed for.
According to Anthony Irwin of Lakers Daily, the Lakers may have offered Thompson a four-year deal that would have been worth $80 million. Thompson still turned down Los Angeles to head to play for the Mavericks.
The Lakers may have dodged a bullet with Thompson heading to Dallas if this offer was true. Thompson is still a good player and could have thrived in the system that head coach JJ Redick is planning to put in place but that is a little bit of an overpay for him at this point in his career.
NBA insider Chris Haynes confirmed the report as well.
He doesn't play the same kind of defense as he used to and he has dealt with major injuries over the past few seasons. Los Angeles will now look elsewhere for an impact player as they try to upgrade the roster to become more competitive for next season.
