Lakers Reportedly Agreeing to 2-Year Contract For Stanley Johnson

Many were starting to wonder what exactly the plan was for the Lakers and Stanley Johnson. After impressing the team and Frank Vogel after his first 10-day contract, Los Angeles went on to sign him to two more. The latest one was set to come to a conclusion this week.

But it sounds like Johnson has finally found him home in the NBA. The Athletic's Shams Charania is reporting today that the Lakers do indeed plan on signing Johnson to a contract for the rest of the season. That deal also has the potential to carry over to the next season with a team option attached.

Forward Stanley Johnson has agreed to a new two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell The Athletic. Johnson’s final 10-day contract expires Wednesday, but his contagious defense, energy and play earn him a guaranteed rest of the year.

There has been a lot to love about Stanley Johnson for the Lakers. His tenacity on the court seems to have a contagious effect on the rest of the team, especially on the defensive side of things.

His ability as a wing defender and efficient shooting have just been added bonuses. The Lakers have really needed help on defense, and he's been an answer to prayers in Los Angeles on his 10-day contracts.

So that's one less piece that the Lakers have to worry about as they head towards the February trade deadline. The terms of the deal are not yet known, but Los Angeles is expected to make it official by Thursday.