Lakers Reportedly Focused on Securing Strong Center This Summer
It's not a question that the Los Angeles Lakers will improve their center spot at some point in the offseason.
The question is...who will the player be?
Lakers insider Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints recently indicated that a host of centers are being considered by the franchise, whether via trade or free agency. Most of the players being listed are veterans, though a few would also be considered to be young, valuable assets only acquirable through some sort of deal.
Many of the names — which include Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton, Portland Trail Blazers big man Robert Williams III, Utah post player Walker Kessler, Clint Capela, and Brook Lopez — are all players who've been rampantly associated with the team since losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Claxton and Kessler, on the surface, would be the most attractive options. These are the two youngest players being rumored. Claxton is a better athlete, rim-runner, and possesses a more adept ability to switch in pick-and-roll situations. On the other hand, Kessler is an elite finisher at the rim. He's also one of the best shot-blocking forces in basketball today.
Whether it is Kessler or Claxton, acquiring either would likely necessitate some draft pick compensation in addition to one of LA's younger players with upside (almost certainly Dalton Knecht).
Williams III would likely not cost as much, given his injury history. This element is something the Lakers have to be mindful of. Williams III has combined to play only 61 games over the last three seasons. Capela has more of a proven track record, yet also has some injury concerns. He's also four years older than Williams III.
Lopez still holds value as a rim-protector and a floor spacer. Having said that, he's easily the worst athlete of those mentioned above. He's also the oldest (turning 38 years of age in April).
At this point, the Lakers must weigh which option is the best to pair with Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Maximizing the time this duo has left, coupled with accentuating their talents fully, is something the front office likely will aim to do.
More Lakers news: Lakers Eyeing Long Time Target as Offseason Plans Take Shape
Lakers' Jaxson Hayes Named Target of Surprising Rival
Austin Reaves Breaks Silence, Drops Major Update on Lakers Future
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, head on over to Los Angeles Lakers on SI.