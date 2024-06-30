Lakers Reportedly In Talks With West Rival To Acquire Three-and-D Wing
The Los Angeles Lakers could make a massive move as free agency approaches. According to Anthony Irwin of Lakers Daily, the Lakers are reportedly in talks to acquire veteran forward Jerami Grant from the Portland Trail Blazers. Irwin reported via Twitter/X.
It's unclear how the hypothetical deal would look, but it would likely involve veteran guard D'Angelo Russell and a handful of picks. The Trail Balzers are a team rebuilding, and Grant, who has experienced playoff success before, is in dire need of being part of a contending team. The Lakers would provide just that.
Grant is 30 years old and will enter his 11th season in the league after being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft with the No. 39 overall pick. Although Grant has never made an All-Star or All-NBA team, he would bolster the Lakers roster massively with his size, defensive ability, athleticism, and scoring punch.
The former Syracuse Orange is a career 13.0 points per game scorer and is coming off a season with Portland, where he averaged 21.0 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Grant would solve many of the team's needs.
We'll see if Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office can get it done.
