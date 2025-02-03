Lakers Reportedly 'Keeping an Eye' on Coveted Center Ahead of Trade Deadline
With the NBA trade deadline approaching on February 6, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams drawing plenty of attention.
Sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference and just a game behind the Denver Nuggets for fourth, the Lakers are looking to improve their roster as they push toward the postseason. One key area of focus for the team has been at the center position, with former 10-time All-Star Lakers big man Anthony Davis now in Dallas.
As the trade deadline looms, one player the Lakers have reportedly set their sights on is Brooklyn Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe.
Sharpe, who has shown promise over his young career, is entering a critical juncture in his NBA tenure.
The 23-year-old is in a contract year and could either be traded or face restricted free agency in the summer. After a slow start to the season due to a hamstring injury, Sharpe has begun to show flashes of his former self.
In his last 12 games, he has averaged 8.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and has shot 54.3 percent from the field. His strong performance in recent weeks has reignited interest from teams like the Lakers, who had previously shown interest in Sharpe as part of a potential trade for Dorian Finney-Smith.
For the Lakers, adding Sharpe would make sense for several reasons. He’s a young, inexpensive option who could provide immediate help in the rebounding department and in the paint.
Sharpe’s ability to contribute as a strong rebounder and energy player with some high upside. Moreover, Sharpe’s age and affordability would fit within the Lakers’ salary structure, making him a valuable asset without the long-term financial commitment that some other options, like Jonas Valanciunas, would require.
Although Sharpe’s shooting percentage has been inconsistent this season, his recent uptick in form suggests he could be a valuable contributor for a Lakers team looking to solidify its position in a competitive Western Conference.
As the deadline draws near, it will be interesting to see if Los Angeles can make a deal that strengthens its frontcourt following its league-rocking deal for superstar guard Luka Doncic.
