Lakers Reportedly Looking to Trade Kent Bazemore and DeAndre Jordan

The Lakers have already started to trim the fat from the roster this month. They sent Rajon Rondo off to the Cavaliers in a move essentially designed to open up a roster spot. That spot is expected to be filled by Stanley Johnson, who was playing on a 10-day contract previously.

But it sounds like they might not be close to done with trimming the fat(or age).

ESPN'S Brian Windhorst said today that he believed the Lakers were already looking to move more guys off of the roster. And in his mind, that could start with Los Angeles shipping off DeAndre Jordan.

They already offloaded a player in Rondo to create a roster spot, and they are looking to do more of that. With LeBron starting at center and eventually getting Anthony Davis back, they are looking to move DeAndre Jordan. Not necessarily for another play, but to move him so that they can open up a roster spot.

LeBron's move to center has been wildly successful so far, and that changes things up dramatically. DJ is playing just 13 minutes per game this season and putting up career-lows in almost every category. In short, he has become expendable to the team. But Windhorst asserts that he might not be the only one getting the boot.

Kent Bazemore is another player that they have been willing to talk to other teams about. And I think again, their goal is to open up a roster spot. ...they may look into the buy-out market for another player or 2, and they're trying to figure out how to do that

Bazemore has not been nearly the guy that the Lakers were hoping for either. All of his offensive numbers are down and he's now playing just 18 minutes per game at this point. But there will be options in the buy-out market.

And you can bet Rob Pelinka is ready to get it done.