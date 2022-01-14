Lakers Reportedly Offered Two Draft Picks to the Hawks For Cam Reddish

The Lakers are going to be in search of pieces to help out their tired lineup. With guys like Russell Westbrook struggling and offseason additions not panning out, they will no doubt be making moves ahead of the February trade deadline.

Apparently, one move that they looked into was acquiring Hawks' forward Cam Reddish. Atlanta traded the 22-year-old to the New York Knicks earlier today, but The Atheltic reported that the Lakers tried to make a deal happen before then.

The Knicks ended up sending a first-round pick and Kevin Knox II to Atlanta in the deal. But the Lakers seem to have offered two of their second-round picks in an effort to land him.

Recently, The Athletic learned that the Lakers had offered two second-rounders for Reddish. Still, the Hawks believed a team would eventually offer the first-round pick they sought. They asked for Knicks rookie Quentin Grimes, the No. 25 selection during this past summer’s draft, during negotiations, but the Knicks turned them down, sources said.

Reddish was the 10th overall pick of the 2019 draft and the odd man out in a stacked wing roster for the Hawks. But he has averaged career-highs in points, field goal percentage, and free throws this season. He's shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc and was showing signs of great potential with the right opportunities.

So the search continues for the Lakers and their bench help. Look for them to shed a few aging veteran players in order to make room on the roster in the buy-out market in the coming weeks.