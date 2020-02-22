Lakers Reportedly Plan To Waive DeMarcus Cousins

The Lakers reportedly plan on waiving DeMarcus Cousins to clear space for Markieff Morris provided Morris clears waivers on Sunday, as first reported by ESPN.

Before the Lakers played the Boston Celtics on Friday, Cousins hugged a staffer before entering the team's locker room. He then sat in front of his locker and chatted with Quinn Cook and Avery Bradley.

During Frank Vogel's pregame media availability, he was asked about the Lakers' thought process about waiving Cousins.

"What do you mean about waiving DeMarcus?" Vogel said.

A reporter clarified that there's multiple reports that the Lakers intend on waiving him.

"I don't have any comment about rumors and reports," Vogel said.

Cousins missed all 52 games of the season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that he sustained during a pickup game with NBA players in Las Vegas in August.

During Vogel's media availability Saturday ahead of the All-Star game, Vogel said that Cousins was "on track to get healthy by the playoffs." At Thursday's practice, Vogel added that Cousins is "a long way away."

The Detroit Pistons reached a buyout agreement with forward Markieff Morris on Friday, and Morris reportedly plans to sign with the Lakers, as first reported by The Athletic.

Through 44 games with the Pistons this season, Morris has averaged 11 points on 45 percent shooting, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.5 minutes.

Morris, 30, is 6-foot-8 and would help spread the floor for the Lakers. He signed a two-year contract with Detroit in July for $3.2 million this season that included a $3.36 million player option for next season.

Cousins is a four-time All-Star who has career averages of 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds over nine seasons.

Vogel said Thursday that the Lakers had high hopes for Cousins when they signed him in July to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

"Well obviously you’ve got one of the most versatile skillsets of any big in the league with his ability to play at the top of the key, his passing is underrated, his three-point shooting, the offensive rebounding force that he brings to the table, playing through the post," Vogel said Thursday. "Like I said, he’s been double-teamed a lot in his career, and would command a double-team, so there’s a lot that he would bring to the table for sure."