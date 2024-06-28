Lakers Reportedly Showing Interest In Former Lottery Pick Via Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers front office has a lot of work to do this summer as they build their roster to be more competitive heading into next season. Los Angeles was bounced in the first round of the playoffs this year and now enters an offseason with a ton of questions.
Los Angeles has been showing interest in upgrading the depth around stars LeBron James, assuming he re-signs with them, and Anthony Davis. One player that the team has some interest in is wing Cam Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets.
Matt Moore of The Action Network revealed an interest in Johnson from Los Angeles.
“That third star they talked about pursuing with the three first-round picks at their disposal no longer seems as likely with Mitchell back with the Cavs and Jimmy Butler likely to remain in Miami.Then again, never say never when it comes to stars wanting to play for the purple and gold. The Lakers are among the teams expected to be interested in Johnson from Brooklyn.”
The Nets are in a state of rebuilding so they are expected to have a firesale this offseason. Los Angeles should be looking to take advantage of that fact and Johnson could be a solid addition to the team.
Last season, he averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game for the Nets. Johnson also shot 39.1 percent from beyond the three-point line.
He could easily give the Lakers help with their three-point shooting issues and more size on the wing. Los Angeles needs to add more wing players so a trade for Johnson makes sense. However, the return for Johnson is unknown and Los Angeles may not have the assets to get a deal done.
