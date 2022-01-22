Skip to main content
Lakers Reportedly Tried to Package Talen-Horton Tucker and Kendrick Nunn to Land Jerami Grant

Lakers Reportedly Tried to Package Talen-Horton Tucker and Kendrick Nunn to Land Jerami Grant

What a wild deal this would have been.

What a wild deal this would have been.

Right now, there seems to be very little hope that the Lakers will pull off a big trade by the February deadline. With the limited number of teams looking to sell and their very sad draft capital, there isn't really a deal out there for them. 

But apparently, that has not stopped Rob Pelinka from trying to get a deal done. Marc Stein reported today that the Lakers have tried to get a deal done with the Detroit Pistons centered around Jerami Grant. 

That deal reportedly would include Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn both being shipped off to Detroit. So far, they have not been successful in getting the Pistons to bite. 

Read More

“Reason being: That 2027 first is clearly the most valuable trade asset that the Lakers currently possess,” Stein wrote. “The Lakers have tried, with no luck yet, to package that pick with Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn in an attempt to acquire Jerami Grant from Detroit.”

Grant is the darling of the trade deadline right now with multiple teams interested in acquiring him. Naturally, the Pistons were not going to jump at a deal that included a first-round pick all the way in 2027. 

But Grant would be a huge addition to virtually every roster. He will turn 28 in March and has averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.1 steals so far through his 24 games. 

He has not been as much of a threat from deep this year, but Grant offers plenty of upside with a relatively friendly contract. THT is the guy that will likely be moved if the Lakers want to get a deal done, even with 2 more years under his contract.

Nunn has yet to suit up for the Lakers as he continues to rehab from a bone bruise. What exactly it would take to land Grant is anyone's guess, but they clearly did not love the Lakers initial offer. 

talen horton tucker usa today 12-12-21
News

Lakers Reportedly Tried to Package Talen-Horton Tucker and Kendrick Nunn to Land Jerami Grant

1 minute ago
USATSI_17437851
News

Lakers: Charles Barkley Slams Los Angeles' Front Office For Assembling 'Trash' Roster

2 hours ago
kendrick nunn lakers october 2021
News

Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Asks Fans For Patience As He Works on His Return

4 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: One Team Could Be Interested in Trade For Russell Westbrook

6 hours ago
lebron james usa today 12-28-21
News

Lakers: LeBron James Leads the Way in NBA Jersey Sales Again

7 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today headache
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Was Not Happy to Be Benched in Loss to the Pacers

8 hours ago
lebron-ad-westbrook
News

Lakers: LeBron James Made a Big Push to Acquire Russell Westbrook This Offseason

9 hours ago
USATSI_17532671
News

Lakers: LeBron James Officially Leads All Players in All-Star Voting

11 hours ago