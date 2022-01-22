Lakers Reportedly Tried to Package Talen-Horton Tucker and Kendrick Nunn to Land Jerami Grant

Right now, there seems to be very little hope that the Lakers will pull off a big trade by the February deadline. With the limited number of teams looking to sell and their very sad draft capital, there isn't really a deal out there for them.

But apparently, that has not stopped Rob Pelinka from trying to get a deal done. Marc Stein reported today that the Lakers have tried to get a deal done with the Detroit Pistons centered around Jerami Grant.

That deal reportedly would include Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn both being shipped off to Detroit. So far, they have not been successful in getting the Pistons to bite.

“Reason being: That 2027 first is clearly the most valuable trade asset that the Lakers currently possess,” Stein wrote. “The Lakers have tried, with no luck yet, to package that pick with Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn in an attempt to acquire Jerami Grant from Detroit.”

Grant is the darling of the trade deadline right now with multiple teams interested in acquiring him. Naturally, the Pistons were not going to jump at a deal that included a first-round pick all the way in 2027.

But Grant would be a huge addition to virtually every roster. He will turn 28 in March and has averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.1 steals so far through his 24 games.

He has not been as much of a threat from deep this year, but Grant offers plenty of upside with a relatively friendly contract. THT is the guy that will likely be moved if the Lakers want to get a deal done, even with 2 more years under his contract.

Nunn has yet to suit up for the Lakers as he continues to rehab from a bone bruise. What exactly it would take to land Grant is anyone's guess, but they clearly did not love the Lakers initial offer.