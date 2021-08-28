August 28, 2021
Lakers Reportedly Will Sign Rajon Rondo

Rondo will clear waivers on Monday and will likely be signed to fill the final roster spot for the Lakers.
Within minutes that Rajon Rondo was bought out by Memphis, it was first reported by NBA Insider Shams Charania that the Lakers are favorites to sign Rondo.

Soon after, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski all but announced it was a foregone conclusion he would end up with the Lakers.

As ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne reported several days ago, if Rondo was bought out, it was a strong likelihood he would end up back with the Lakers.

Rondo was integral in helping the Lakers win their title in the bubble two seasons ago, as he was often asked to be the secondary ball handler when LeBron James needed to rest.

Last year he played for the Atlanta Hawks and finished the season with the Los Angeles Clippers. He did not have the same on the court impact as he did with the Lakers the season prior.

With the addition of Russell Westbrook, he will likely be asked to take on a lesser room as their third primary ball handler. But even with Rondo’s age, having someone of his stature as the third point guard should be considered a luxury. 

