Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: Rick Fox Tells a Legendary Kobe Bryant Story

    Lakers: Rick Fox Tells a Legendary Kobe Bryant Story

    Kobe had to make sure that another championship was Fox's only priority.

    Kobe had to make sure that another championship was Fox's only priority.

    The late Kobe Bryant was a legendary competitor. As one of Kobe’s former teammates, forward Rick Fox observed his competitive hunger on a daily basis. Fox was also on the receiving end of Kobe’s iron will a time or two.

    In an appearance on the Dan LeBatard Podcast, Fox explained a fierce training camp competition between he and Kobe.

    The Lakers were fresh off their first championship of the Shaq and Kobe Era. Bryant was determined to push all of his teammates to the brink, or beyond, in order to win another ring.

    Kobe had spent the offseason strengthening his body and mastering Phil Jackson’s triangle offense. Bryant now fully understood that the small forward, Fox, had the responsibility of initiating the action for the rest of the team.

    Which of course led to Bryant testing Fox’s determination and toughness. Did Fox care about winning another championship to the level that Bryant did?

    Read More

    Kobe began to take the first spot in the warm-up line for the small forwards instead of his typical spot with the rest of the guards. Fox, accustomed to having the top small forward spot, did not take kindly to the basketball prodigy encroaching on the space he felt he had earned.

    “…for the first few days of practice, he was determined to be first in that line. So when you’re first in that line and someone’s behind you, that exposes a lot of your back. I proceeded to not play basketball for the next week. It was about UFC-level physicality.”

    Fox described how the altercations continued to escalate.

    “We got into fights. I tried to chop the tree down for the next week. I’d beat him up. He’d fought back. We reached a level it was intense. He wasn’t going to back down and I wasn’t going to let him take my spot. That wing spot, and those [offensive] responsibilities.”

    Finally, Fox confronted Kobe after everyone else had already left the gym. Fox asked him if there was anything they needed to address with the gym to themselves. Fox also reiterated to Bryant that winning another championship was his only priority.

    When Fox asked again if there was a problem between the two, the Black Mamba responded with, “Naw, we good.”

    The next day, Kobe was back in the guard warm-up line.

    USATSI_14451864
    News

    Lakers: Rick Fox Tells a Legendary Kobe Bryant Story

    55 seconds ago
    lebron-socialmedia
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Appears on Stage at Giveon's Performance

    13 hours ago
    austin reaves 11-4-21
    News

    Lakers: Austin Reaves Draws Inspiration from Alex Caruso

    15 hours ago
    lakers court logo usa today
    News

    Lakers: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals the Disappointing Reason Why the Magic Lost Him to LA

    16 hours ago
    reaves westbrook bradley 11-8 - usa today
    News

    Lakers Austin Reaves Discusses the Impact of His COVID Related Absence

    18 hours ago
    lebron james usa today 12-28-21
    News

    Lakers: LA Team Official Says Argument Between LeBron James and Phil Handy Is Overblown

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_12716280
    News

    Lakers: Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis to Decide Roster Decisions This Week

    20 hours ago
    malik monk usa today 12-25-21
    News

    Lakers: Malik Monk's Interesting Reason For Not Having Tattoos on His Right Arm

    21 hours ago