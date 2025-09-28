Lakers' Rob Pelinka Expects Deandre Ayton to Make Massive Impact
Los Angeles Lakers team president and general manager Rob Pelinka is particularly proud of his decision to sign free agent center Deandre Ayton this summer, per Law Murray of The Athletic.
“When you have Deandre Ayton in pick-and-rolls with Austin Reaves, Luka and LeBron, his ability to catch passes in the short roll, we’ve already seen some of that in sort of the player workouts that have been going on,” Pelinka said. “He’s also a lob threat. So just adding that dimension, his size, is very real.”
