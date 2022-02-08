Lakers: Rob Pelinka Making Sure to Keep Anthony Davis and LeBron James Involved in Trade Talks

LeBron James has earned a little bit of a reputation in his 19-year playing career. It seems like wherever he goes, he sort of dictates the direction the team goes with adding players to the roster. That's what led to the "LeGM" nickname that Lakers fans have seen floated around Twitter.

But if you have one of the best players in NBA history n your team, you listen to him when you're building a roster. So you can bet that Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka is having conversations with Bron as they head towards the deadline.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported today that Pelinka is actually keeping James and Anthony Davis in the loop about player movement.

Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka has remained in regular communication with James and Davis to discuss potential trades as the deadline approaches, sources told ESPN, keeping up the standard operating procedure he's had since Los Angeles acquired the two stars.

It's one thing to keep players involved, but who knows how much their input counts. But if you're the Lakers, those are two guys that you definitely want to hear from on player decisions.

As of right now, the Lakers have been rumored in plenty of trade conversations. That would include Gary Trent Jr, Josh Richardson, and a host of random wing-type players.

LeBron also hinted that he would like the Lakers to be active during this deadline. So we'll see if Pelinka and his front office want to make him happy.