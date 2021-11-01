Lakers: Rockets' Coach 'Deathly Afraid' of Los Angeles' Defense

The Lakers changed things up on Sunday night against the Rockets. Aside from going with a smaller starting lineup than usual, Los Angeles came out and played defense like we haven't seen so far this year.

Los Angeles forced a ridiculous 27 turnovers resulting in 32 total points off of those. That included unusual defensive production from guys like Carmelo Anthony, someone that Houston could not have been counting on as a threat from that side of the ball.

But despite the Lakers slow start defensively this season, Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas knew what he was getting into on Sunday. Silas had this to say about Los Angeles' defense and what to expect from them over the next two games.

I’m deathly afraid of their defense. They’re so big and long and experienced and can cover for each other. ...When you have that size, when you have DJ [DeAndre Jordan] and Dwight [Howard] and then you have LeBron [James] and AD and then Russ [Westbrook], it’s hard not to be a really disruptive defensive team.

It turns out that his fear of the Lakers' defense was well-founded. The pieces are there for Frank Vogel, it's just a matter of getting the right guys in the right spots and communicating effectively.

Granted, they're still missing some pieces that will help them moving forward. Getting back perimeter defense should allow for the guys that dominate in the paint to do just that. The Lakers have been one of the worst teams in the league in close to the rim.

This defense can be scary, and they should be if they can get their rotations down.