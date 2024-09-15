Lakers Role Player Could Emerge as Fantasy Sleeper
The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the 2024-25 NBA season with the return of a number of key role players who missed time last year recovering from injuries. Last season players like Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood, and Gabe Vincent collectively missing 190 games, disrupting team chemistry and effectiveness on the court.
Under the leadership of newly hired head coach JJ Redick, the Lakers look to embark on their 77th season in the NBA with a fresh face and championship expectations. Redick alongside his experienced staff that features former NBA head coaches Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks will have the responsibility in developing the young talent on their roster so that they can have significant impacts alongside the star-studded duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Gabe Vincent who the Lakers acquired in 2023 after his time with the Miami Heat, spent majority of last season recovering from a knee injury. Vincent was expected to have a significant role for this team as a 3-point shooter and on-ball defender, unfortunately his inability to consistently be on the court hampered the guard depth for the Lakers. This season he is expected to bounce back and will be heavily relied on if the Lakers do decide to make a trade revolving around guard D'Angelo Russell who has been scrutinized by fans for his postseason performances.
Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2023 first round selection by the Lakers, will also be a name to watch this season because he may find himself a part of the rotation. The shifty combo-guard showed a lot of offensive potential during his time at the University of Indiana, the hope is that, under the new coaching staff, he will be able to translate his skillset to the NBA.
For fantasy owners the Lakers role player who could emerged as a real sleeper could be guard/forward Cam Reddish. The former lottery pick out of Duke could carve out a legitimate role as a starter for the Lakers thanks to his on-ball defensive pressure and long-distance shooting potential. Under the guidance of fellow Duke Blue Devil coach Redick, there should be a rise in confidence for Reddish after he showed intangibles a season ago that could make him a serious threat to breakout this NBA season. If Reddish is able to consistently hit shots from the perimeter, he could make it hard for a player like Vanderbilt to find minutes due to his lack of an offensive skillset. LeBron James showed a level of confidence in Reddish a season ago after he hit a game winner in the corner against the Phoenix Suns that was assisted by the NBA's All-time leader in points.
