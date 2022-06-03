Lakers Rumors: Chicago Somewhat Hesitant to Offer Zach LaVine Max Contract

Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine is set to become a free agent this summer and when there's a big name hitting the market, you can be sure Lakers fans will start devising creative ways for how the purple and gold can land the star.

None other than LaVar Ball, who's oldest son, Lonzo Ball played alongside LaVine this past season in Chicago, breathed some life into the wild LaVine-to-LA rumors by stating last month that LaVine will be playing for the Lakers next year.

In a TMZ Sports video, LaVine responded to rumors by simply stating that he's "always been a big fan" of the Lakers, but seemed to be generally dismissive of the whole idea.

This week, Chicago-based sports talk show host David Kaplan of ESPN1000 stated that some in the Bulls organization are hesitant to offer LaVine a max contract.

“There are some in the organization that want to give him [LaVine] the max; there are others that feel like he does not have the ‘dog’ mentality it takes to win big. Solid player, good ball handler, good facilitator … solid player, great guy. Is he going to truly kill you when the game is on the line? Like Michael [Jordan] would kill his family to win. Kobe, may he rest in peace, same deal. Some believe that Kevin Durant is a killer. Steph Curry is a killer.”

Now, if the Lakers wanted to swing for the fences and acquire LaVine, they would first have to find a new home for Russell Westbrook. Then, LA would have to facilitate a sign-and-trade with Chicago.

NBA salary cap expert Eric Pincus labeled the idea of the Lakers acquiring LaVine as "very difficult". But if the Bulls truly are split on whether or not to re-sign Lavine to a max contract, perhaps that could help open the door for the Lakers to somehow acquire the former UCLA Bruin.