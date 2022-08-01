Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: Insider Provides Latest on Prospect of LA Trading LeBron James

Lakers star Lebron James is eligible for a contract extension with LA on Thursday, but one insider thinks Lakers can possibly trade their star instead.

Father Time is undefeated...someone should tell Lebron James that. James is going into his unprecedented 20th season in the NBA and is still regarded by most as the best player in the league. 

Even though James has battled though some injuries in his time with the Lakers, he still manages to overcome them and continue to dominate. The 37-year-old superstar will be entering his 5th season in LA and in December, the 37 year old will be a 38 year superstar and no doubt about it, still playing like one. 

However, next Thursday, August 4th Lebron is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Lakers and with that comes many options and scenarios like one NBA correspondent Marc Stein pointed out

"There have been external calls for the Lakers to trade James, most notably in February from Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke, but there has been no indication that the Lakers themselves are contemplating the prospect of trading LeBron rather than extending him. I continue to say that I struggle mightily to envision a scenario where Jeanie Buss ever consents to the Lakers becoming the first of James’ three NBA employers to trade him away."

A lot of options remain for Lebron if he doesn't sign the extension. For one, we all know his desire to play with his son, Bronny James, who will be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024. And by all accounts, he has embraced the LA lifestyle and considers it home. 

Lebron James is the cornerstone of the Lakers, even at his "old" age. Trading him means you will be in rebuilding mode, no matter how great and healthy Anthony Davis is, we've all seen how far he takes his teams as the number one option. 

Los Angeles is a star-driven town and you need your stars to stay relevant. 

Especially, the biggest star in the world. 

