Lakers Rumors: Insider Suggests Heat Exploring Kyrie Irving-Kyle Lowry Trade

All of the Kyrie Irving trade chatter has linked the mercurial guard to the Lakers, the only team reportedly interested in making a deal. Although the Nets and Lakers have had "preliminary" discussions about a potential Kyrie deal, draft compensation appears to be the main sticking point between the two teams.

Based on a report by HoopsHype.com's Michael Scotto, the Lakers do not want to include multiple first-round picks in a potential Kyrie Irving trade. Time and time again, Lakers fans have heard and read that LA is the only team willing to make a trade for Kyrie.

On Friday afternoon, that changed.

Veteran NBA reporter Frank Isola stated that the Miami Heat could be in the mix for Kyrie Irving.

Based on the salaries of Lowry ($28.3M) and Kyrie ($36.9M), a straight swap isn't possible. Plus, one-for-one trades just rarely happen these days in the NBA. Miami would have to throw in someone like Max Strus ($1.8M) or Gabe Vicnent ($1.7M) to make the salary math work.

But before we get too deep in the ESPN trade machine weeds, it seems highly, highly unlikely that iron-fisted team president Pat Riley would be willing to take on the headache that is Kyrie Irving. The Heat's run of success is largely built on every player on the roster buying into what Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra are selling.

A free-thinker like Kyrie probably doesn't fit into the infamous "#HeatCulture" puzzle.

There's also the Jimmy Butler part of the question too. Would Butler, who isn't the easiest superstar to get along with, be willing to to share the court with an oddball like Kyrie Irving?

Isola is a well-sourced, well-informed, intelligent reporter, but Kyrie taking his talents to South Beach simply seems like a stretch.

Despite the report, the more logical fit for Kyrie, from a roster standpoint, remains the Los Angeles Lakers.