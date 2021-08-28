August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
Lakers Rumors: Kevin Love Is Not Considering a Buyout with Cleveland Cavaliers

Lakers Rumors: Kevin Love Is Not Considering a Buyout with Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love to Laker rumors take a sizeable hit—for now.
Author:
Publish date:
Kevin Love to Laker rumors take a sizeable hit—for now.

Pump the brakes on those Kevin Love to Lakers chatter.

Love’s agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, told ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski that his client has no thoughts on a buyout with the Cavaliers.

Over the course of the last couple seasons, the Cavaliers have tried continuously to trade Love, but have been unable to find a deal given his bloated contract.

It’s not entirely surprising, given Love has already won a title, and his current salary will probably be the most he will ever make as an NBA player. The former UCLA product is still owed a whooping $60 million over the next two years.

After the Cavaliers resigned Jarrett Allen, drafted prospect Evan Mobley, and traded for Lauri Markkanen, the rumor mill has been burning hot of Love reuniting with his college teammate Westbrook in purple and gold.

Bleacher Report’s cap expert Eric Pincus has Love slotted as the starting five, giving Anthony Davis what he wants to play at the four and not worry about getting injured by banging bodies with other bigs on a consistent basis.

Quite frankly, adding Love to fill one of their spots is a bad idea, as he offers no rim protection, and was never really known for his defense. Just last month, he had a bitter divorce to his brief appearance with Team USA, as critics widely wondered why he was even on USA Basketball’s training camp roster to begin with. Going into age 33, he only managed to play in 25 games last season, and his averages dipped down to the numbers when he was a rookie.

Kevin Love
News

Lakers Rumors: Kevin Love Is Not Considering a Buyout with Cleveland Cavaliers

Bazemore-Lakers
News

Kent Bazemore On Returning to the Lakers

frankvogel
News

Many Are Unsure of Lakers' Coach Frank Vogel Contract Extension

Payton
News

Lakers News: Former Laker Gary Payton Calls 2003-04 Lakers First Super Team, And He Bonded With Kobe

USATSI_15903423
News

Lakers News: Former NBA Sharpshooter Ben Gordon Seen Training a Pair of LA Players

Earvin Magic Johnson
News

Lakers: Stephen A. Smith Targeting Magic Johnson as new ESPN Pregame Show Host

Kevin Love
News

Lakers: Could Los Angeles Be Eying Kevin Love as a Buyout Candidate?

Jared Dudley
News

Lakers: Jared Dudley Reportedly Expected to Return to LA Prior to Taking Job with Dallas