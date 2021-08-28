Lakers Rumors: Kevin Love Is Not Considering a Buyout with Cleveland Cavaliers

Pump the brakes on those Kevin Love to Lakers chatter.

Love’s agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, told ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski that his client has no thoughts on a buyout with the Cavaliers.

"There have been no talks with Cleveland on a buyout, nor is there any interest from Kevin in doing a buyout," Schwartz told ESPN.

Over the course of the last couple seasons, the Cavaliers have tried continuously to trade Love, but have been unable to find a deal given his bloated contract.

It’s not entirely surprising, given Love has already won a title, and his current salary will probably be the most he will ever make as an NBA player. The former UCLA product is still owed a whooping $60 million over the next two years.

After the Cavaliers resigned Jarrett Allen, drafted prospect Evan Mobley, and traded for Lauri Markkanen, the rumor mill has been burning hot of Love reuniting with his college teammate Westbrook in purple and gold.

Bleacher Report’s cap expert Eric Pincus has Love slotted as the starting five, giving Anthony Davis what he wants to play at the four and not worry about getting injured by banging bodies with other bigs on a consistent basis.

Quite frankly, adding Love to fill one of their spots is a bad idea, as he offers no rim protection, and was never really known for his defense. Just last month, he had a bitter divorce to his brief appearance with Team USA, as critics widely wondered why he was even on USA Basketball’s training camp roster to begin with. Going into age 33, he only managed to play in 25 games last season, and his averages dipped down to the numbers when he was a rookie.