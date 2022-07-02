Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Considered to Be LA's 'Number One Target'

Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Considered to Be LA's 'Number One Target'

The Lakers need more quality shooters, and ESPN's Dave McMenamin believes that Kyrie Irving could be their number one target.

The Lakers need more quality shooters, and ESPN's Dave McMenamin believes that Kyrie Irving could be their number one target.

After a flurry of free agent signings, Lakers fans have a pretty clear picture of what the roster will look like for next season. LA inked Troy Brown Jr., Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Lonnie Walker IV to deals and also signed Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider to two-way contracts. Despite those transactions though, the Lakers are still considered to be in the hunt for Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie opted into the final year of his contract, and now that Nets co-star Kevin Durant has requested a trade, the Nets could conceivably trade both stars to jumpstart a rebuild they didn't see coming.

The Lakers still need quality shooters. The quartet of free agents they signed should help improve LA's defense, but none of them are exactly dead-eye shooters. Honestly, Swider could end up being the best marksman of the bunch, but he's still completely unproven.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin highlighted the Lakers need for shooting, and suggested that exploring a potential trade for Kyrie Irving is part of the equation. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The next step, in what could be a five step process this offseason for this Lakers team is shooting. They believe they can find shooting via trade, Kyrie Irving would be the number one target."

Stephen A. Smith reported that Kyrie is telling "everybody he plans on going to LA" and Brian Windhorst noted that some NBA executives believe that the Lakers could theoretically make a trade for both Kyrie and Durant. 

But at the moment, trading for both seems like a pipe dream assuming that the relationship between Durant and Kyrie isn't what it used to be. A hypothetical trade for both KD and Kyrie would probably also have to involve Anthony Davis despite reports from before Durant's announcement that the Lakers aren't shopping AD.

The Lakers have made most of their free agent moves, but the biggest move of their summer could be yet to come.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James, Anthony Davis
News

Lakers: NBA Legend Goes on Epic Rant About Anthony Davis

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_18053678_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: NBA Insider Optimistic About LA's Free Agent Signings

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
USATSI_18154021_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: NBA Execs Believe LA Could Trade for Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_10782337_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Among Finalists to Sign Thomas Bryant

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_17866776_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Officially Sign Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr. to Two-Way Deals

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_18141451_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Still Pushing for Trade to LA

By Staff WriterJul 1, 2022
USATSI_18171494_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Sign Center Damian Jones to Two-Year Contract

By Staff WriterJul 1, 2022
USATSI_18060328_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Sign Juan Toscano-Anderson Per NBA Insider

By Staff WriterJun 30, 2022