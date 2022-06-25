Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Posts Cryptic Tweet

NBA player movement doesn't stop for anything. Not even the NBA Draft. Moments before Orlando picked Duke forward Paolo Banchero first overall, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that there's an "expectation" that Kyrie Irving will pursue options for a sign-and-trade. Hinting that his time in Brooklyn could be coming to end this summer.

On Friday, Sam Amick of The Athletic reinforced the notion that the Lakers could definitely be in the mix for Kyrie if the Nets indeed try to move him.

"The Lakers noise, again, really tough to pull off, but it's somewhat substantive there. You've got people within the league actually thinking like, 'Man, I think he might find a way to get back with LeBron,' and I do get the sense that LeBron would open that door, and we'll see if they can pull it off."

After a week's worth of reporting, fans finally heard form Kyrie Irving himself.

His tweet could be related to his current basketball situation, or current events, or really, anything. This is Kyrie.

Some Lakers fans are hoping that being "different" means Kyrie opting out of the final year of his contract and inexplicably signing with LA on the taxpayer mid-level exception ($6.4M).