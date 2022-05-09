Lakers Rumors: LA Explored Trading for Kyrie Irving This Past Season

Early into the 2021-22 regular season, there was a lot of uncertainty around the Lakers, especially after LA lost every single preseason game. Some were concerned and others weren't. Then as the season went on, it appears that some members of the Lakers front office were looking at other players to bring to LA.

According to NBA Insider Ian Begley from SYN, the Lakers even looked to acquire Kyrie Irving.

"Several outlets, including SNY, reported that the Nets had been open to talking to teams about potential Irving trades during that time. Obviously, nothing came to fruition. But some members of the Lakers organization discussed the possibility of trading for Irving during that stretch of the season, sources say."

Starting the regular season, there was so much anticipation about what the Lakers were going to look like out on the court. Then that all quickly subsided as the season continued and injuries piled up, which caused the Lakers to lack star power. However, Begley continued and talk about what that trade would have done.

"The deal would have obviously reunited Irving with LeBron James. It’s unclear if the Lakers reached any internal consensus on Irving at the time."

This was at the same time when controversy was surrounding Irving for being away from the Brooklyn Nets because he chose not to be vaccinated. The team was apparently looking at all options. Begley also stated that now it looks like LA will not have another chance at Irving.

"And it doesn’t really matter at this point. Given where Brooklyn is at the moment, it would be surprising if the club didn’t sign Irving to a multi-year extension/new contract this summer as it continues to pursue a title."

Overall, the Lakers need to make it work with what they currently have. As long as players stay healthy, next year could be very promising.