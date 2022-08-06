Lakers Rumors: LA Insider Confident that LeBron James Signs Contract Extension

Thursday was the first day that Lakers superstar LeBron James could sign a contract extension with LA. The two sides reportedly had "productive" discussions at the Lakers El Segundo practice facility. The meeting was between LeBron, Rich Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports, Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, and head coach Darvin Ham.

Although a deal has yet to done, there's plenty of NBA insiders that believe that eventually, James will sign an extension with the Lakers. Time will tell whether it's a one-year extension, or a two-year deal with the second year being a player option.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin, who covers the Lakers, recently stated that, at the moment, it appears that James will ink a new deal with LA.

“All signs point toward both sides looking to extend their partnership together. It’s already led to one championship in 2020. It’s also led to two playoff appearances where they didn’t make it, but overall I think both sides recognize that they can help one another get to their mutual goal, which is to compete at a high level and stay relevant as both one of the best players in the NBA and one of the most marquee franchises in the NBA.”

Much of the talk surrounding the Lakers this offseason has been centered around the team trying to cobble together a trade of their liking for Russell Westbrook.

However, how James handles his extension this summer will have a massive cascade effect on the Lakers season.