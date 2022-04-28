Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: LA 'Interested' in Hiring Mark Jackson as Head Coach

The big question staring the Lakers in the face this offseason is what are they going to do with their roster? Better yet, who's going to coach said roster?

Lakers head coaching rumors have been plentiful since the front office decided to axe Frank Vogel. There's no shortages of names that have been linked to the LA head coaching vacancy. From Nick Nurse to Mike Brown, and everyone in between.

One name that's gotten considerable traction is former Warriors head coach Mark Jackson. The former point guard's name initially surfaced when The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that Lakers superstar LeBron James is "very enthused" about the idea of Jackson landing the gig. 

On Wednesday, NBA insider and analyst Jordan Schultz stated that the Lakers are "interest in Mark Jackson".

Jackson served as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors from 2011 to 2014. Some credit him for laying the foundation for the Warriors dynasty, especially on the defensive side of the ball. 

The Warriors made the playoffs each of Jackson's final two seasons. 

Jackson was fired by the Warriors largely due to his combative relationship with the front office. After Jackson was fired, Warriors owner Joe Lacob stated that Jackson was resistant to any input on his choice of assistant coaches and that he "needs to do a better job managing up and sideways" in a controversial interview. Lacob subsequently apologized for his comments.

For the last several years, Jackson has served as the color commentator on ESPN's broadcasting A-team along with Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy. 

Jackson would be an established name who theoretically could command a locker room led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Although his offensive principles might be a bit out dated, he could help bring some credibility back to the Lakers franchise.

At any rate, it's a name to keep an eye on as the Lakers head coaching search continues. 

