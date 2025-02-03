Lakers Rumors: LA Listed as Realistic Landing Spot For Lonzo Ball Before Trade Deadline
With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly eyeing potential moves to bolster their roster, particularly targeting a center to solidify their frontcourt.
Even after trading for Luka Doncic, one team that could play a key role in the Lakers' trade plans is the Chicago Bulls. According to recent rumors, Chicago’s Nikola Vučević, an experienced center, is on the radar.
However, the deal may also involve another intriguing name: Lonzo Ball, whose return to L.A. could significantly impact the Lakers’ championship aspirations. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Lakers could be a realistic landing spot for Ball.
When healthy, Ball could be a game-changer for the Lakers. His court vision, defensive ability, and three-point shooting can complement LeBron James and Doncic. His size and ability to guard multiple positions would be especially valuable to a Lakers team that relies on its defensive prowess.
Ball’s high basketball IQ and playmaking would also help take the pressure off of James to facilitate, making L.A.’s offense even more potent.
On the other hand, Vučević would immediately provide a steady presence in the center position. At seven feet tall, Vučević is a skilled big man who can stretch the floor with his shooting and offer strong rebounding and post play.
His ability to space the floor and contribute offensively would complement Davis, who often plays as the Lakers' primary big. Adding Vučević would give the Lakers a much-needed anchor in the middle, especially on nights when Davis is playing power forward or dealing with injuries.
Acquiring both Ball and Vučević would be no small feat for the Lakers. Together, they would require at least $31.4 million in outgoing salary, which could likely start with Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent, among others.
However, this may not be the most straightforward route for the Lakers. If Chicago is open to making Ball available, a more affordable option might be acquiring Jalen Smith and Ball instead of Vučević.
Smith, who makes $9 million, would be an easier financial fit, though the Lakers may need to part with a first-round pick to sweeten the deal.
Given the Lakers' current needs, adding both Ball and Vučević would be a considerable boost.
Ball would elevate the Lakers’ defensive and playmaking abilities, while Vučević would provide much-needed depth at center. Whether the Lakers are willing to give up a first-round pick for the pair remains to be seen, but the move would likely make the team a stronger contender in the Western Conference, especially when factoring in the potential injury concerns surrounding both Davis and James.
As the trade deadline looms, the Lakers are undoubtedly weighing their options to ensure they are well-positioned for a deep playoff run.
