Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Could Use Russell Westbrook as Contract Leverage

A key variable for the Lakers future, even beyond this season, could be decided in the coming weeks. Superstar LeBron James is eligible to sign a contract extension on August 4th and at the moment, few insiders have any indication whether or not LeBron will ink a new deal with the Lakers. One contributing factor on whether James puts pen to paper in the first week of August could be whether or not Russell Westbrook is still on the roster.

ESPN Lakers beat reporter Dave McMenamin believes that how the front office handles Westbrook this offseason could factor into James' decision. McMenamin provided his thoughts on the impact of Westbrook's presence affecting the contract extension negotiations in a recent appearance on The Lowe Post podcast.

"That something, that in my opinion, should be leveraged on the LeBron Klutch [Sports] side to say, 'Let's get this figured out, I'll commit to you guys for a one-plus-one deal or something like that. Let's clean up the end of this ride we've had together.'"

McMenamin believes that LeBron could continue to push for the Lakers to identify and execute a Westbrook trade that would provide James with a more suitable running mate. Whether or not that's Kyrie Irving, time will tell.

While the ESPN reporter was role playing LeBron and Klutch, McMenamin cited the Lakers pre-LeBron "desert" as another reason why James has some leverage when it comes to a potential contract extension.

"Let's not forget that the franchise was wondering in the desert without a drink of water for years before I decide to came from Cleveland here. I delivered a championship, something that validates, quite frankly, the professional livelihoods of the Buss family to be able to say they did it without their father around."

The Lakers failed to make the playoffs in the five seasons prior to LeBron signing with the purple and gold as a free agent. LeBron leaving next summer could also lead to Anthony Davis either asking for a trade, or opting out of his contract after the 2023-2024 season.

Safe to say, LeBron does indeed have plenty of leverage when it comes to a contract extension.