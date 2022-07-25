Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Could Use Russell Westbrook as Contract Leverage

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Could Use Russell Westbrook as Contract Leverage

A Lakers insider believes that LeBron James' lack of interest in playing with Russell Westbrook could affect his contract extension negotiations.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A key variable for the Lakers future, even beyond this season, could be decided in the coming weeks. Superstar LeBron James is eligible to sign a contract extension on August 4th and at the moment, few insiders have any indication whether or not LeBron will ink a new deal with the Lakers. One contributing factor on whether James puts pen to paper in the first week of August could be whether or not Russell Westbrook is still on the roster.

ESPN Lakers beat reporter Dave McMenamin believes that how the front office handles Westbrook this offseason could factor into James' decision. McMenamin provided his thoughts on the impact of Westbrook's presence affecting the contract extension negotiations in a recent appearance on The Lowe Post podcast.

"That something, that in my opinion, should be leveraged on the LeBron Klutch [Sports] side to say, 'Let's get this figured out, I'll commit to you guys for a one-plus-one deal or something like that. Let's clean up the end of this ride we've had together.'"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

McMenamin believes that LeBron could continue to push for the Lakers to identify and execute a Westbrook trade that would provide James with a more suitable running mate. Whether or not that's Kyrie Irving, time will tell.

While the ESPN reporter was role playing LeBron and Klutch, McMenamin cited the Lakers pre-LeBron "desert" as another reason why James has some leverage when it comes to a potential contract extension.

"Let's not forget that the franchise was wondering in the desert without a drink of water for years before I decide to came from Cleveland here. I delivered a championship, something that validates, quite frankly, the professional livelihoods of the Buss family to be able to say they did it without their father around."

The Lakers failed to make the playoffs in the five seasons prior to LeBron signing with the purple and gold as a free agent. LeBron leaving next summer could also lead to Anthony Davis either asking for a trade, or opting out of his contract after the 2023-2024 season.

Safe to say, LeBron does indeed have plenty of leverage when it comes to a contract extension.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18703259_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Signs Pair of Five-Year College Players to Deals

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_18703239_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Max Christie Unfazed by Poor Shooting During Summer League

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
USATSI_15513229_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers: NBA Writer Proposes Crazy Five-Team Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving Trade

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
USATSI_17542645_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Has 'No Interest' In Playing with Russell Westbrook

By Eric Eulau8 hours ago
USATSI_18005498_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Watch NBA Center Jonas Valanciunas Roast LeBron James

By Kristilyn Hetherington9 hours ago
USATSI_17988040_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Gives Update on Dallas Potentially Trading for Russell Westbrook

By Eric EulauJul 23, 2022 10:00 PM EDT
reaves westbrook bradley 11-8 - usa today
News

Lakers News: Austin Reaves Wants to Drop His Two Nicknames; Asks Fans for Ideas

By Brenna WhiteJul 23, 2022 9:00 PM EDT
carmelo anthony usa today 11-8
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Exploring Re-Signing Carmelo Anthony This Summer

By Eric EulauJul 23, 2022 7:05 PM EDT