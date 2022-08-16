Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'may' Have Desire to Team Up with Boston All-Star

LeBron James has at least one more season with Lakers. He is currently eligible for a contract extension with LA, but his future on the Lakers is very much up in the air. It is hard to believe that James would move on from the Lakers and a city that by all accounts, he's very happy living in.

However, LeBron has never been afraid to move on to another franchise if he believes his current situation won't lead to a shot at the title. He's also one of the forerunners of joining other All-Stars to boost his title odds.

On Monday, NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson noted LeBron's admiration for Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown.

“LeBron may have a desire to be teammates with Jaylen in the future.”

Now, Brown is under contract through the 2023-2024 season, and after showing out in the NBA Finals (23.5 PPG), Boston would likely want to ink the 25-year-old to a long-term extension. However, due to the structure of his current contract, Brown could reportedly make $35M per year via an extension, but would net north of $40M if he signed as a free agent.

That being said, Brown hitting free agency doesn't spell an exit from Boston.

But it could potentially line things up for Brown and LeBron to hit free agency in the same summer.

Most insiders believe that LeBron will sign an extension beyond the 2022-2023 season, but at best, it would be a two-year extension with the 2024-2025 season being a player option.

With all that in mind, it's not inconceivable that James could more legitimately pursue teaming up with Brown, but based on LeBron's recent comments about the city of Boston and their fans, it's highly, highly unlikely that the 18-time All-Star and Brown will be sharing the parquet floor.