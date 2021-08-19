Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Open to Former Clipper Patrick Beverly, but Russell Westbrook

The Lakers adding Patrick Beverly would make the Lakers Must-See TV even more so than they are now.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had one of their most dramatic off-seasons in recent memories with the acquisitions of all-times scoring leaders, a former MVP, and former Laker Champions.

Now do we add a former Lakers nemesis in the form of Patrick Beverly to that list?

Beverly is known league wide as a defensive irritant. He embraces the role of the bad guy and carry a bigger chip on his shoulder than what he probably needs. Beverly's recent tenure with the Clippers highlighted that special personality to Laker fans and the hate for him is understandably high.

According to Brandon Robinson, the Lakers might be interested in Beverly's services IF he is bought out by the Minnesota Timberwolves and to a lot of people's surprise, LeBron James would 'welcome' that move:

Now, we all know Lebron is as media savvy as they come and it'd be stupid to deny the opportunity to add the kind of defense that Beverly brings.

But let's not forget one thing.

Russell Westbrook is a Laker now and if you just jumped on the NBA bandwagon, let me remind you of the little bit of beef that Brodie has with Bev:

How is this going to play out if Beverly gets bought out and chooses to play for the Lakers?

The chances are low, so don't hold your breath.