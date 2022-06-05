Lakers Rumors: National Pundit Believes Kevin Durant is Done with Kyrie Irving

Even in the build up to the Finals, there's still plenty of buzz about the Lakers and what the roster will look like at the start of next season. Those questions inevitably lead to a conversation about Russell Westbrook and whether or not he'll be on the roster come late October.

News of the Brooklyn Nets being "outright unwilling" to offer Kyrie Irving a long-term extension has sparked speculation about a potential Westbrook-for-Kyrie trade.

This week on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Cowherd stated that he thinks that Kevin Durant has grown weary of the mercurial Irving.

"KD wants out of Kyrie but he won't say it publicly."

Durant famously recruited Irving to join him in Brooklyn as free agents in the summer of 2019 and the two reportedly have a close relationship.

But after a season where Irving played in just 29 games, most of which were missed due to Kyrie's refusal to get vaccinated for COVID, and a first-round exit in the playoffs, Cowherd believes that Durant might be done with Irving as his sidekick.

Cowherd explained how a Westbrook-for-Kyrie swap might make some sense for Brooklyn, even if Durant doesn't want to share the court with his old Thunder teammate.

"He wouldn't have to play with Westbrook. You inherit the contract, don't play him, and then move him at the deadline and you're free."

The national pundit noted how Irving might have sowed the seeds to a reunion with a former teammate of his own, LeBron James, during a podcast appearance in May.

"Kyrie came out a month ago and said, "I screwed up Lebron" and I was like wow, that's pretty good. LeBron was crushed when he left, Kyrie is a better player."

To be clear, Cowherd statement about KD and Irving is speculative. From what it sounded like, it wasn't sourced information, but if Durant does indeed want to move on from Irving, the Lakers should at least kick the tires on what a potential Westbrook-for-Kyrie trade would entail.