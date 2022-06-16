Lakers Rumors: NBA Exec Suggests LA Could Make Another Run at Gary Trent Jr.

One of the biggest Lakers trade rumors of the past season could have a summer sequel. Back in February, the Lakers explored offering Toronto a package centered around Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker, and their 2027 first-round pick in exchange for Gary Trent Jr.

Sean Deveney of The Heavey reported that the Lakers could once again try to acquire Trent Jr. via a quote from an anonymous NBA executive.

The general consensus around the league is that the Lakers 2027 first-rounder, due to the uncertainty of the team's future in regards to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, is likely more valuable than it was even in February.

“The pick is the key thing, if the Raptors think that pick is going to be valuable, and it might very well be, then it makes some sense. Horton-Tucker and Nunn, you assume he is going to play again and be a pretty good bargain. The Raptors like Horton-Tucker, remember they wanted him in the Kyle Lowry deal that fell through with the Lakers. It is hard to say what kind of future Trent is going to have there, if they’ll pay him. So if they can get assets back now, it is something to explore.”



Toronto's interest in Talen Horton-Tucker almost led to a Kyle Lowry trade back in the spring of 2021, but the the Lakers front office (over) valued Horton-Tucker and turned down the offer.

Horton-Tucker logged an alarming 41.6% field-goal percentage this past season and averaged 3.2 turnovers per game in just 25.2 minutes per game. He's set to make $10.3M this coming season and has a $11M player option for the 2023-2024 season.

Gary Trent Jr. is the exact profile of a player who thrives alongside LeBron James. He's a career 38.9% three-point shooter and averaged a career high 18.3 points per game for the Raptors.

As Deveny notes, the Raptors could be inclined to jettison Trent Jr. this summer or before next February's deadline since he, like Horton-Tucker, also has a player option for 2023-2024. But unlike THT, Trent Jr. is expected to decline the option and enter free agency.

If the Raptors think they might lose him for nothing, they might be convinced to trade him, but a package just of Kendrick Nunn and Horton-Tucker, without the pick, likely won't get a deal done for Gary Trent Jr.