Lakers Rumors: NBA Execs Weigh In On Probability of a Kyrie Irving-to-LA Trade

The Las Vegas Summer League is one of the rare times of year where almost all NBA executives and scouts are all in the same place. It's the time of year where groundwork for future trades can be laid in face-to-face conversations. It also doubles as an opportunity for reporters to check the temperature of the room on hot topics, like the Lakers pursuit of Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

The LA Times' Dan Woike provided a brief summation of what he's hearing in Las Vegas regarding a potential Irving-to-LA trade that would also involve sending Russell Westbrook elsewhere.

"Rival scouts and executives, who spoke on condition of anonymity, are split on whether the Lakers can pull off a deal for Irving, with James’ looming deadline for a contract extension in early August viewed as a key date."

Woike, who covers the Lakers as a beat writer, echoed that the Nets top priority right now is finding a trade of their liking for superstar Kevin Durant - not sending Kyrie to his preferred landing spot.

"Most league insiders felt any potential Irving-to-Los Angeles deal would be on hold until the Nets trade Kevin Durant. And with the asking price incredibly high for the 33-year-old 12-time All-Star, if and when a Durant deal gets done is anyone’s guess."

There's been plenty of reports stating that, aside from the Durant piece, the Nets likely want one, if not both, of the Lakers future first-round picks (2027 & 2029) in a potential Kyrie Irving trade.